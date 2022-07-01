People Moves: Pinterest, Amazon, DocuSign, KFC, Walmart Ca.

In a week when long-time Pinterest CEO Ben Silberman steps down and DocuSign CEO Dan Springer steps aside, here are the executives filling those roles and other leadership positions across North America, including at Walmart Canada, Amazon and KFC.

Maggie Wilderotter appointed interim CEO at DocuSign

Following the step aside of DocuSign CEO Dan Springer, Maggie Wilderotter will take the helm as interim CEO, to help the senior executive team drive improved execution in all phases of the company’s business.

Maggie has been on DocuSign’s board of directors since 2018 and brings a wealth of experience in technology and enterprise services, as well as her four years on DocuSign’s Board. For more than a decade, she served in various senior leadership roles at Frontier Communications Corp., including as CEO for nine years. She has served as CEO of Grand Reserve Inn for the last six and a half years. She is also a public company Director at Costco Wholesale Corp., Lyft, and Sana Biotechnology.