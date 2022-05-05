People News NA: Lenovo, BCG, Deloitte, Atlassian, Thrasio

Russell Dubner becomes BCG’s first-ever Chief Communications Officer

Edelman veteran Russell Dubner has been named the first-ever Chief Communications Officer for Boston Consulting Group , where he will oversee the consulting firm’s global communications team and its positioning reputation. This comes as companies worldwide look to compete on corporate trust and position themselves as a leader in environmental and social responsibility and as BCG expands its expertise in climate and sustainability, responsible AI, and risk.

An experienced public relations executive, New York-based Russell joins from Edelman, where he spent nearly three decades, most recently serving as US CEO and global vice chairman, leading corporate development, M&A, venture investment, and alliances. He was at the forefront of agency-shaping moves including Edelman’s push into advisory services for the C-suite, and he launched the Edelman Trust Institute and its academic advisory board. He is a frequent speaker on the topic of trust, and holds an MBA from Colombia Business School.

According to Christoph Schweizer, BCG’s global CEO, Russell’s “experience and expertise, both with trust and leadership and in running world-class communications, will continue to strengthen our role amongst leaders around the world”.

