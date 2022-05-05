People News NA: Lenovo, BCG, Deloitte, Atlassian, Thrasio
Russell Dubner becomes BCG’s first-ever Chief Communications Officer
Edelman veteran Russell Dubner has been named the first-ever Chief Communications Officer for Boston Consulting Group, where he will oversee the consulting firm’s global communications team and its positioning reputation. This comes as companies worldwide look to compete on corporate trust and position themselves as a leader in environmental and social responsibility and as BCG expands its expertise in climate and sustainability, responsible AI, and risk.
An experienced public relations executive, New York-based Russell joins from Edelman, where he spent nearly three decades, most recently serving as US CEO and global vice chairman, leading corporate development, M&A, venture investment, and alliances. He was at the forefront of agency-shaping moves including Edelman’s push into advisory services for the C-suite, and he launched the Edelman Trust Institute and its academic advisory board. He is a frequent speaker on the topic of trust, and holds an MBA from Colombia Business School.
According to Christoph Schweizer, BCG’s global CEO, Russell’s “experience and expertise, both with trust and leadership and in running world-class communications, will continue to strengthen our role amongst leaders around the world”.
Arthur Hu joins Lenovo as CTO of the Solutions & Services Group
California-based Lenovo veteran Arthur Hu is moving into a new role at the Chinese tech giant, as CTO of the Solutions & Services Group (SSG), where he will lead the newly formed R&D organisation within SSG. This comes as R&D becomes an increasing priority for Lenovo, with plans to expand its New IT architecture of Client-Edge-Cloud-Network-Intelligence.
Arthur will continue to serve as Lenovo’s CIO, responsible for firm-wide intelligent transformation, a role he’s held for the last nearly six years. Prior to being CIO, Arthur held numerous executive and operational leadership roles including 10 years as VP of Corporate Business Transformation and IT Strategy for Lenovo, and before joining the Group, he spent eight years at McKinsey as an associate. A Stanford graduate, Arthur has a bachelor’s and master’s in computer science.
Former Amazon exec Greg Greeley lands top job at Thrasio
Former Amazon and Airbnb executive Greg Greeley has landed the top job at Amazon aggregator Thrasio, and will succeed current CEO and co-founder Carlos Cashman in August 2022.
Greg joins Thrasio from Airbnb, where he served as president, overseeing the Homes business, for two and a half years. With a proven track record in building consumer marketplaces and leading large-scale growth, Greg spent nearly two decades, prior to Airbnb, at Amazon in various leadership roles across the ecommerce giant’s consumer businesses. Under his leadership, the Global Prime program grew to more than 100 million paid members.
Prior to Amazon, Greg was COO at life sciences startup Opentrons. A graduate engineer, Greg began his career in operations at United Airlines. Greg sits on the advisory board for various organisations, including Tapas Capital and WheelsUp. He holds an MBA from Berkeley.
Former Meta exec Rajeev Rajan joins Atlassian as CTO
Former Microsoft veteran and Meta engineering executive Rajeev Rajan is jumping ship to Atlassian as the software company’s new Chief Technology Officer, a role he says will enable him “to apply my experiences at Microsoft and Meta to help Atlassian’s customers unleash their potential by increasing the productivity of their teams”.
Rajeev spent nearly five years as VP and head of engineering for Facebook, where he led the engineering function, as well as video and entertainment teams, and ran the Pacific Northwest Meta offices. Prior to Meta, Rajan was at Microsoft for 23 years, beginning as a software design engineer in 1994 and working his way up the engineering ranks where he worked across multiple products, including Office 365. He became a Microsoft Distinguished Engineer and Director of Engineering in 2016 and the following year was promoted to Corporate VP. He holds a Master’s in Computer Science from The Ohio State University.
Craig Miller joins Sionic as Chief Client Officer
Experienced business development leader Craig Miller joins Sionic as its first-ever Chief Client Officer, to lead the global consulting firm’s global new business development and client account management.
New Jersey-based Craig joins from large fintech Broadridge, where he spent more than two decades, most recently as head of business development for North America capital markets. Other roles he held included as VP of the fintech’s fixed income division and as VP of client relationship management. Earlier in his career, Craig held roles at Lehman Brothers and Bear Stevens. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics.
