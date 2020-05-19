Article
Pinterest hires former Google Exec as its first COO

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Online image-based application firm Pinterest has announced the appointment of Francoise Brougher as its first Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Brougher has previously worked as the the Vice President of SMB Global Sales and Operations at Google, as well as most recently having stood as the Business Lead of Square.

“We are really excited that Francoise is joining Pinterest as our first Chief Operating Officer,” said Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, Pinterest. 

“She is a world-class manager and a sharp strategic thinker. Francoise’s experience is going to be an incredible asset for our company and our mission of helping people discover and do what they love.”

In her new role, Brougher will become responsible for overseeing Pinterest's global operations, leading its global sales, partner marketing and business development initiatives.

She will report to Ben Silbermann, CEO and Co-Founder of Pinterest, commencing 12 March at the firm's San Francisco-based headquarters.

