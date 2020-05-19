PM Stephen Harper Initiates Toronto Airport Pedestrian Tunnel Project

Prime Minister Stephen Harper hosted the ceremony launching construction on the pedestrian tunnel between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and downtown Toronto. Other officials at the ceremony included Minister of Finance Jim Flaherty, Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and Toronto Port Authority Chairman Mark McQueen.

“Our Government is committed to building strong, prosperous communities that are engines of economic growth,” said Prime Minister Harper. “The construction of the pedestrian tunnel will create jobs in the Greater Toronto Area and help manage passenger flows to and from the airport.”

Getting the project underway, The Government of Canada recently approved regulatory amendments necessary to move forward construction. The pedestrian tunnel will provide reliable, 24/7, all weather access between downtown Toronto and the airport. The tunnel is expected to offer a transportation alternative to 1.5 million Billy Bishop airport passengers.

The pedestrian tunnel will be built underground and underwater to complement current ferry service to and from Toronto Island. Construction is expected to take approximately two years to complete. Developed by private firm Forum Infrastructure Partners, the tunnel will be largely funded from the Airport Improvement Fee.

This tunnel project is one of the many initiatives the Government of Canada is promoting to help people move more efficiently around Toronto. Other initiatives include the expansion of Toronto’s GO Transit and the enhancement of Toronto’s Transit Commission which will provide tax breaks to commuters.