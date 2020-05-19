Article
Leadership & Strategy

Post Holdings acquires Weetabix in a $1.8 billion deal

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Sixty percent owned by Chinese company Bright Food since 2012, originating UK based cereal Weetabix is set to be acquired by US company Post Holdings for $1.8 billion. The deal signals Bright Food’s struggle to appeal to Chinese consumers, who prefer hot rice meals over the UK staple.  

Post Holdings is currently the third largest cereal firm in the US, so it is only clear that this acquisition will further cement the company’s international presence and market growth across the board, beating General Mills, Nestle and PepsiCo to the deal.

Weetabix remains one of the most popular cereal brands in the UK since its establishment in Northamptonshire in the 1930s. Previously a family-owned business until 2004, the cereal is currently exported internationally, with factories in the US, Europe and Africa.

Rob Vitale, Post Holding’s President and Chief Executive, said: “We have long admired Weetabix as a leader in cereal and believe it will be a fantastic strategic fit within Post. Combining together two category leaders continues our strategy of strengthening our portfolio in stable categories and diversifying into new markets, bringing much-loved brands to significantly more customers globally. We are excited about the growth opportunities that this acquisition brings.”

Weetabix’s Director of Marketing Sally Abbott will consequently become Managing Director of Weetabix UK and Ireland, in addition to Chief Executive Giles Turrell, who will become company Chairman. He said, “Post is a leader within its markets and shares our commitment to providing great tasting nutritious products for the whole family. I’m confident they will help us open doors for continued expansion.”

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the April issue of Business Review USA & Canada here 

Chinese company Bright FoodweetabixRob Vitale Post Holding’s President and Chief Executive
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI