Postal Worker Union to Fight Back-To-Work Bill

The CUPW plans to fight against the back-to-work bill that was adopted this past weekend. This decision was made during a long meeting Tuesday in Ottawa by the union’s national executive board.

According to the Canadian Press, the CUPW’s choice in challenging the law whether in its entirety or in sections, has not been determined. Alain Duguay, Head of the CUPW’s Montreal local, says the union will seek to overturn the legislation through legal means. The union expects to start the legal process sometime next week.

In the meantime, the union does not plan to defy the law. This means Canadians will still receive their mail while the legislation is under speculation. One of the biggest problems with the legislation, for the CUPW, is the fact that the bill forces postal workers to accept wages lower than Canada Post’s last offer.

Other issues between the CUPW and Canada Post are still in arbitration. Both will submit their final offer to be chosen by the arbitrator.

This legislation came after 12 days of rotating strikes that started June 3rd and a 13 day Canada Post lockout (which started June 14th) that seriously affected mail delivery throughout the nation.

While this process gets started, postal workers are back to work. Mail delivery resumed Tuesday, bringing Canadians anticipated mail that was held up throughout the lockout.