Article
Leadership & Strategy

President and CEO of Revlon steps down

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

US multinational cosmetic company Revlon has announced that its President and CEO, Fabian Garcia, has stepped down, stating that he hopes “to pursue other opportunities”.

“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of this iconic company,” said Fabian Garcia. “I want to thank each and every one of the women and men of Revlon whose relentless commitment and passion for the beauty business have made this company the global cosmetics leader it remains today.”

See also:

The announcement comes less than a year after the firm’s $870mn acquisition of Elizabeth Arden, a fellow cosmetics firm, under Garcia’s tenure.

“This has been a difficult year for us balancing the successful integration of Elizabeth Arden with the rise of e-commerce and specialty beauty stores,” said Ronald O. Perelman, Chairman of the Revlon Board of Directors. “We are aggressively catching up to that rapid transformation and I want to thank Fabian for his leadership through this challenging and dynamic period.”

As Vice Chairman of the Board, Paul Meister will now oversee the firm’s operations on an interim basis whilst Revlon searches for a replacement CEO.

In addition to having sat on Revlon’s Board of Directors since 2016, Meister currently stands as President and CEO of MacAndrews & Forbes - a company that owns an 85% stake in Revlon.

RevlonElizabeth ArdenCEOMergers & Acquisitions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI