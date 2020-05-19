Article
President Obama to sign jobs bill into law

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
President Obama emitted a sense of urgency when it comes to job creation this past January in his State of the Union speech. It was one of his vows that this would not continue to be a jobless recovery.

This Thursday, he took the first step in fulfilling that promise by signing into law a $17.6 billion bill aimed at creating jobs. The bill was passed by the Senate by a vote of 68-29, and it has a number of provisions that will hopefully spur job creation.

Among these provisions are: $1,000 credit if workers stay on a full year and it exempts businesses hiring the unemployed from the 6.2 percent Social Security payroll tax through December. It also extends highway and mass transit programs through the end of the year and pumps in $20 billion in time for spring construction projects.



