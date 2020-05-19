Prezzroom: a professional platform for your business

Entrepreneur and founder of Prezzroom, Michelle Songy speaks with Business Chief to discuss industry trends and 2020 predictions.

1. Could you tell me a little bit about your company and your role at the company?

Sure, I founded Prezzroom in 2017 whilst running another fintech company. In an attempt to manage costs, I started to do my own company's marketing and PR outreach after using and being disappointed by various 3rd party agencies and freelancers. I had no previous experience in the PR industry, I realized there were a lot of opportunities to improve the overall structure, transparency, awareness, communications, and manual tasks that publicists and editors spent much of their time on. Through some tech innovation and streamlining processes, we've been able to cut PR costs down by 50-75%, making the once luxury service industry more available for startups and small businesses.

2. What are the current trends within your industry?

Digital is definitely taking over traditional media, especially in terms of measuring return on investment (ROI), it's essential to see what the most relevant publications are for your product so you can hit your demographic and drive conversions. The past year has also seen a major shift, emphasizing the importance of participation on podcasts. The money in that new industry grows day by day. It's exciting how much knowledge and insight you can gain from podcasts these days; it does wonders for a brand's awareness and gives the control to the speaker to get their message across how they want to. Collaborations are also growing and can help brands find look a like brands to grow their awareness and also share the overhead costs of certain activities and activations.

3. What makes your company competitive?

We are affordable, transparent, tech enabled yet personal, experts in health and wellness, and as we all have experience working at startups so understand their challenges, cashflow, and better yet opportunities.

4. What innovations has your company been developing during 2019?

We've been working on a few developments in terms of better measuring ROI across various platforms and working on some AI so we can better serve media professionals to discover and connect to new relevant brands.

5. What are your predictions for the industry in 2020?

Instagram removing 'Likes' will change the game for influencers and users alike, I think in a good way. We have always liked working with real, micro influencers and find them have the most engaged following and trusting fans.

6. Any exciting news you’d like to share with our readers at Business Chief USA?

Stay tuned, we have a new website platform rolling out next year that will definitely change the game of PR!

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.