By: John McMalcolm

With so many companies and professionals offering a wide range of marketing services these days, it is very easy to outsource the marketing needs of your company.

Although outsourcing can provide many benefits, it may not be a suitable option for every company.

If you are wondering whether or not you should outsource your company's marketing tasks, it is recommended that you spend some time considering the following pros and cons.

Pros of Outsourcing Your Marketing Functions

Outsourcing Reduces Costs

It may not be cost-effective to hire too many full-time employees, because you have to pay them the same salaries even when there is not much work to do.

Outsourcing your marketing tasks enables you to reduce the need to hire full-time employees and pay for only the specific services you need.

For instance, you can save a substantial amount of money by hiring a freelance blogger instead of a full-time writer. Most freelance bloggers charge their clients on a per-post basis, meaning they are paid according to the amount of work they deliver.

Provides Access to Specialized Marketing Expertise

There are many marketing channels that you can use to promote your products or services.

If you are planning to use several marketing channels, it may be a good idea to leave your marketing tasks in the hands of companies or individuals who have specialized knowledge on those channels.

Specialized marketing experts are able to determine which marketing strategies are most suitable for your company and choose the right combination of strategies to produce the best results possible.

Gives You a Fresh Marketing Perspective

Specializing in a certain niche can cause you to lose sight of the big picture.

After some time, you may find that your marketing strategies are no longer as effective as before.

Outsourcing your marketing functions can help you gain a fresh perspective on your brand identity and marketing plan. Companies and professionals who are not constantly doing work related to your niche can look at your marketing needs from a different perspective and come up with new approaches to inspire your target audience.

Cons of Outsourcing Your Marketing Functions

Risk of Hiring Unreliable or Incompetent Professionals

It is easy to find companies or professionals to handle your company's marketing tasks, but there is no guarantee that you will get the results you want.

Some professionals may not be as competent or reliable as they claim to be, and they may produce low quality work, miss deadlines or even fail to deliver their assignments. If you wish to outsource your marketing needs, it is very important that you have a proper process for selecting the right professionals.

Jeopardize Relationship with Your Customers

Certain marketing tasks may require the companies or professionals you hire to communicate directly with your customers.

If they are not committed or well-trained enough to meet the expectations of your customers, they can cause your customers to feel alienated and damage the reputation of your company.

If you want to make outsourcing work for your company, you need to know how to strike the right balance between outsourcing and in-house marketing.

About the Author: John McMalcolm is a freelance writer who writes on a wide range of subjects, from outsourcing to Internet reputation management services.