ProcureCon Canada: who to look out for

This week, Business Chief is attending ProcureCon Canada, the key event in the region for all procurement and supply chain leaders.

ProcureCon Canada takes place at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre on 9-10 April, and is billed as “Canada’s ONLY interactive, peer-led sourcing event”.

Set to include more than 50 speakers, the conference promises networking opportunities as well as all one needs to know about sourcing and supply chain management to make the best cost savings for businesses in every industry.

Now in its 10th year, ProcureCon gives companies the tools to transform their operations through a variety of panels, workshops and other events. This year a key theme will be technology disruptions and how best to implement tech into supply chain operations.

SEE ALSO:

The Toronto strand of this worldwide initiative is totally dedicated to teaching businesspeople how to succeed in the Canadian market as well as across the globe.

Here are some faces to look out for…

Wael Safwat – Chairman, CIPS Canada.

A global chartered procurement and supply chain fellow, Safwat not only chairs the Canadian branch of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, but is also Director of Procurement – North America for construction company Black & McDonald Ltd. Therefore, Safwat brings a blend of qualifications and academic knowledge (he is also a lecturer, has written books and often delivers keynote speeches) as well as hands-on experience in helping large organisations transform their supply chains to remain competitive.

Don’t miss Safwat at ProcureCon if you want to learn about change management, value creation, global best practice in procurement and much more.

Shauna Gamble – Vice President, Procurement Aerospace/ Supply Chain, Bombardier.

One of the largest companies in Canada, aerospace manufacturer Bombardier is known throughout the world and looking after its supply chain is no mean feat.

Gamble heads up the business’ Aerospace Procurement organisation which was set up shortly after she joined the business. She is also in charge of Bombardier’s Procurement Academy which allows staff to become leading procurement professionals by providing them with the support and training they need to upskill.

Gamble is the go-to speaker at ProcureCon for those wishing to learn about commodity strategies, contract management and suppler relations. She also has extensive expertise in building upa procurement organisation within a global business and how the role of procurement has been brought to the fore in companies the world over.

Fatma Hassan – Director, Business Development & Partnerships, Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council (CAMSC)

Having a sustainable, socially responsible and diverse supply chain is hugely important for any business, and now more than ever companies are rightfully being pushed to consider the impact their operations have on communities.

CAMSC aims to lead supplier diversity in every industry segment in Canada, in order to ensure wealth and jobs are created for Aboriginal and minority suppliers. The organisation does this through championing supplier relationships and the impact of this on economic growth.

Hassan supports the council’s efforts to improve supplier diversity through the delivery of events and programs. She can offer important insight int public policy as well as the impact of supply chain management on minority populations and what businesses can do to build a responsible, impactful procurement strategy.