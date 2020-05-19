Profile: who is Vanguard’s new CEO Tim Buckley?

Tim Buckley is to succeed Bill McNabb as Vanguard’s Chief Executive Officer, assuming the role in January. Here we profile the investment company’s new man at the top.

Vanguard’s fourth CEO is someone wholly familiar with the business’s inner workings.

Tim Buckley, 48, has accumulated 26 years of experience at the company having served as an assistant to its founder Jack Bogle after joining in 1991 armed with a Harvard Economics degree.

After obtaining a Harvard M.B.A in 1996, he was elected as a principal at the firm before going on to hold the title of Chief Information Officer.

Between 2001 and 2006, Buckley was head of the company’s Information Technology Division before spending six years leading its Retail Investor Group.

Since 2012, he has been Chief Investment officer while also being a member of Vanguard’s Global Investment Committee.

Vanguard is one of the world’s largest investment management companies, with global assets totalling $4.4tn.

“Vanguard’s mutual structure and client-focused culture serve as the foundation for everything we do, and I am honored to lead this great organization into its next chapter,” said Buckley.

“Thanks to Bill’s strong leadership over the past ten years, Vanguard is well-positioned to continue helping clients achieve investment success.”

McNabb added: “As the firm continues to grow, evolve and expand globally, it is the right time for a new leader and the Board is unanimous in its belief that Tim Buckley is the ideal next chief executive for Vanguard.

“I have worked alongside Tim for many years and he brings a strong passion for serving Vanguard clients and crew, a global mindset, and significant leadership experience in all facets of our operations.”