Article
Leadership & Strategy

Profile: who is Vanguard’s new CEO Tim Buckley?

By Prasun Bose
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Tim Buckley is to succeed Bill McNabb as Vanguard’s Chief Executive Officer, assuming the role in January. Here we profile the investment company’s new man at the top.

Vanguard’s fourth CEO is someone wholly familiar with the business’s inner workings.

Tim Buckley, 48, has accumulated 26 years of experience at the company having served as an assistant to its founder Jack Bogle after joining in 1991 armed with a Harvard Economics degree.

After obtaining a Harvard M.B.A in 1996, he was elected as a principal at the firm before going on to hold the title of Chief Information Officer.

Between 2001 and 2006, Buckley was head of the company’s Information Technology Division before spending six years leading its Retail Investor Group.

Since 2012, he has been Chief Investment officer while also being a member of Vanguard’s Global Investment Committee.

See also:


Vanguard is one of the world’s largest investment management companies, with global assets totalling $4.4tn. 

“Vanguard’s mutual structure and client-focused culture serve as the foundation for everything we do, and I am honored to lead this great organization into its next chapter,” said Buckley. 

“Thanks to Bill’s strong leadership over the past ten years, Vanguard is well-positioned to continue helping clients achieve investment success.”

McNabb added: “As the firm continues to grow, evolve and expand globally, it is the right time for a new leader and the Board is unanimous in its belief that Tim Buckley is the ideal next chief executive for Vanguard.

“I have worked alongside Tim for many years and he brings a strong passion for serving Vanguard clients and crew, a global mindset, and significant leadership experience in all facets of our operations.”

LeadershipChief ExecutiveVanguardTim Buckley
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI