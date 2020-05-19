Article
Leadership & Strategy

Puma

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020


Puma has released a new addition to the DISC footwear franchise: the BMW-Cat DISC.

The futuristic shoes are metallic silver, showcasing Puma’s updated DISC technology. The design process was led by Designworks, a BMW subsidiary, and the X-Cat was inspired by the car giant’s concept vehicle with a seamless outer shell.

The DISC collection was launched in 1991 and invented for comfort. The system involved rotating discs which pull internal wires that tighten the upper. The latest version is lighter, smaller, and even more comfortable.

The silver fabric of the shoes resembles the metallic material used on the concept car for which they are named, as well as having laser cuts across the front of the shoe to look like the texture of the vehicle, and BMW’s logo on the DISC.

They will be available from the 1st of July. 

