Q&A: PwC’s Wes Bricker on the SEC’s new climate proposal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a historic new rule that would require publicly traded companies to significantly increase reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans.

To find out what the new SEC ruling will mean for CEOs, CFOs and other senior leaders, Business Chief talked to Wes Bricker, PwC’s Vice Chair – US Trust Solutions Co-Leader, who has been fortunate to have several experiences at the SEC, serving as a Professional Accounting Fellow and also being appointed to Chief Accountant.

“Both of these positions were incredible opportunities that allowed me to be in public service and follow in the footsteps of my Uncle Blake who worked as a public defender,” says Wes.

“These experiences offered me an opportunity to apply my previous experience in audit, law and public policy to build a stronger accounting profession in a way that protectednthe public interest and rebuilt trust in our capital markets.”

Wes tells Business Chief that the SEC focuses on supporting an environment that’s worthy of the public’s trust, whether it’s promoting investor protection, capital formation or the fairness and efficiency of our markets. “People must trust that the system will operate effectively. It’s a mission I feel passionately about to this day.”

At PwC, Wes has been able to bring a balanced understanding and appreciation for the stakeholders, regulations, policies and standards that impact the accounting profession.

“I’ve been able to apply my insights and knowledge to support my clients and our people, and help the firm in our never-ending pursuit of quality and adherence to all applicable standards and regulations.

“As CPAs — whether serving in the private or public sector — we have an important responsibility to the public to provide assurance over financial information so stakeholders across the capital markets can have confidence that there is reliable, quality data they can use to help make more informed decisions. Building that trust requires the inclusion, not exclusion, of a diversity of thoughts, backgrounds, perspectives, functions, and disciplines.

“I am incredibly proud of my public service and the many opportunities to work with professionals from different backgrounds, including government, private sector and academic institutions, to help advance the reliability of decision-useful information.”

Here, we find out what the new SEC climate rule requires and what it will mean for senior leaders, and CFOs in particular.

What is the SEC climate proposal – in a nutshell?

In a nutshell, the SEC’s climate proposal aims to enhance and standardise companies’ climate-related disclosures for investors and other market participants, including greenhouse gas emissions and exposure to climate change risks. By proposing new disclosure requirements, the SEC’s proposal seeks to make sure there’s consistency in the quality, and comparability, of information contained in corporate climate disclosures.

How did the SEC's climate proposal come about?

For several years, companies have viewed climate as important to business, and many organisations have made net zero commitments and provided reporting to share information about emissions and their pathway and milestones to transition. We’ve been in an environment where the market has pushed businesses to voluntarily disclose metrics related to their climate journey.

But now, regulators, investors and other stakeholders are increasingly asking for comparability, consistency and enhanced quality in ESG reporting, and SEC rulemaking is a step in that process. This is an important step to prevent greenwashing and to make sure everyone has access to the same quality of information.

What is the context in terms of timing of this proposal?

The timing of the proposal is reflective of what investors are expecting from businesses. Historically, the SEC steps in to enact measures when there’s a significant need for the disclosure of information relevant to investors’ decisions.

Many companies have made net zero commitments and have been voluntarily disclosing their climate journey. But investors, as well as consumers and other stakeholders, are not only expecting companies to report this, but the overall market is pushing companies to disclose it in a standardized way that allows for comparability.

Accurate and standardised reporting also provides investors and other market participants with more consistency. As well, standardised reporting creates accountability for companies in regard to their progress in meeting their ESG goals and protecting the business from climate-related risks.

Who does the new ruling apply to and what does the proposed new ruling require companies to do / disclose?

If enacted, the new ruling would apply to all public companies that file the US 10-K as well as foreign private issuers that file 20-F forms with the SEC. Although the SEC’s regulations don’t apply directly to private companies, privately owned businesses that are in public company value chains still need to pay attention.

Under the rule, companies would be required to disclose climate change risks to their operations when they file registration statements, annual reports, and other filings.

If adopted, when would these measures come into effect?

The timing for when these measures may come into effect is dependent on when the final rule is implemented. Initially, the proposal called for companies to adopt some requirements by 2023, but that was dependent on the final rules being adopted by October 2022.

Regardless of the timing, business leaders should pay attention and make preparations now to properly anticipate and prepare for the rule requirements.

How does this proposal compare to other climate disclosures worldwide?

The SEC’s proposal is historic for the US and it fits into a global pattern that is increasingly pushing for critical reporting requirements for greenhouse gas emissions, climate risk disclosure, and other sustainability-related information.

While climate disclosures around the world vary, the SEC’s proposal seeks to foster comparable, consistent climate information that companies with global operations are already complying with and the rule aims to be consistent with the building blocks approach set out by international organisations.

Do you see this proposal as an effective and necessary step?

Absolutely. This is a much-awaited step by the SEC that responds to investors’ expectations to have better, more reliable information to make decisions. It’s a necessary step to provide investor-grade, decision-useful information that can inform the decisions that underpin the functioning of the capital markets.

Like other compliance-related measures, the proposal does require additional resources and investments and this may present a burden for small businesses. Additionally, certain industries already have supplemental disclosures that they believe are important to their investors. Under the proposed rule, investors may be challenged to rely on industry-specific information if there is no consistency in the format, location, or quality of disclosure. PwC has recommended to the SEC that supplemental disclosures should be included in addition to disclosures the rule currently proposes.

What do you see as the challenges of this proposal for the business community?

To meet these new requirements, many businesses will likely need to transition to investor-grade and tech-enabled reporting to dramatically accelerate their climate change reporting processes, while implementing effective governance and internal controls. Businesses are at different points in their ESG journey making it easier for some to comply with the proposal, whereas for others, significant investments will be necessary. A top challenge will be the cost and time commitment needed to comply especially for smaller businesses that are public companies.

In PwC’s comment letter to the SEC, we proposed that the effective date of any final rules should be phased and should also consider the time needed to develop and implement related systems, processes, and controls. A phased approach would allow businesses to have additional time to review the final rule’s impact, potentially reducing the cost and burden of implementation.

What are the ramifications of this proposal for CEOs, CFOs and other senior leaders?

For CEOs, CFOs and other senior leaders, the SEC’s climate disclosure rule carries various ramifications but perhaps the most important is how compliance with the proposed rule will play an important part in telling a company’s overall financial picture to investors, government regulators, and other critical stakeholders. Senior leadership will need to continually consider how its climate-related risks position a company across both the short and long term. With these disclosures no longer being voluntary, senior leadership also must be mindful of how climate-related risks offer a new way for investors to compare companies across the same industry.

Will this significantly change the role of the CFO moving forward?

Ultimately, the role of complying with the SEC’s rule will lie with CFOs and their role leading a company’s overall finance operations. The climate-related disclosures will filter into a company’s overall filings which squarely sits as the responsibility of the CFO.

Additionally, part of a CFOs role will be explaining how these climate-related risks translate to a company’s overall financial impact. The office of the CFO will also need to figure out both in terms of cost and structure how it will reorganise itself to comply with the final rule.

CFOs increasingly work across the enterprise and are intertwined with company operations. A big reason for this connection is the need for the integration of finance with day-to-day business operations in order to plan ahead and pivot for the future. An ESG Controller that is familiar with operational and financial data is an important role to add to implement ESG capabilities and establish business requirements aligned with expectations.

This function also plays a role in developing measurement and reporting policies, performing risk assessments for the design of internal control and governance, and preparing a forecast to inform whether the plan is on track in relation to objectives and incentives.

Ultimately, the proposed climate change disclosure rules – and the leaders who will help meet the new requirements – play a vital role in building trust in our capital markets and Institutions.

What should companies consider in order to successfully execute their ESG goals?

It’s important that companies have the right team in place to manage climate change and other ESG reporting. Businesses already have internal controls and experts who manage financial reporting, so neither of those are new. But there is a need for an ESG team, and a good step is to create a position for an ESG Controller.

An ESG Controller has the authority to implement ESG capabilities and is able to connect the dots within an organisation, including across internal and external controls and processes, as well as operational and financial data, to help deliver on ESG Objectives.

To successfully execute on ESG goals, companies also need to realise the importance of integrating ESG metrics with corresponding financial metrics and business’s corporate narrative. There shouldn’t be one ESG narrative and a separate financial narrative – the two need to be intertwined.

Here at PwC, we’re working to connect our ESG narrative with our financial narrative by publishing a Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Report, which will launch in January 2023. As part of PwC’s global network, we’ve committed to net zero emissions by 2030, with respect to our own operations. The disclosure report focuses on the risks climate poses to our US firm so we can continue to strategically plan and respond to the uncertain impacts of climate change.

That integration of financial metrics and ESG metrics helps to not only bolster the success of complying with the SEC’s proposal and executing on ESG goals, but also helps make a connection between what a company is saying and what it is doing when it comes to ESG. That ultimately can help companies build trust with various stakeholders, including investors and consumers.