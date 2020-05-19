The Quay Sarasota development gets the green light

The Quay Sarasota project has received the final approval after years in the running. The mixed-use development will provide long-term benefits for the area and revitalise the waterfront area within Florida.

The development will see the construction of nearly 700 new homes and 175 hotel rooms, in addition to commercial, office and retail space within its design in buildings reaching 18 storeys. Restaurants and communal facilities have also been factored into the decade long construction.

Situated along the west coast of Florida, the vacant building and upcoming development will provide long-term benefits to the waterfront, with strong infrastructure and transport links which will become embedded within the development.

GreenPointe Communities and the Florida Department of Transportation will work in collaboration, with plans to also develop the two-lane roundabout, located at US 41, which will link with the new development. GreenPointe originally paid $27 million in 2014 to acquire the area in order to redevelop and redesign the area.

The iconic project has received large stakeholder engagement, with a keen focus on creating a large number of employment opportunities and business ventures within the area once complete.

Works are set to become underway in 2017, with the first 100 homes set to be built, alongside the foundations of the office and retail spaces, in addition to transport routes to enter the new development.

Read the December issue of Business Review USA & Canada here