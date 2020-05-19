RadioShack Opens New Concept Store in Manhattan

The June edition of The Business Review USA is now live!

On Saturday, RadioShack opened its newest concept store on Broadway in Manhattan. The store is the first of many to showcase new features that will be a part of the new generation of stores to be rolled out in locations throughout the U.S. and internationally over the next several months.

The newest store is located at 2268 Broadway at 81st Street in Manhattan’s Upper West Side and hopes to attract tech-savvy shoppers who want to have a fun and exciting shopping experience.

The newest features include:

Newly configured displays highlighting in-demand brands like Apple (our personal fave), HTC and Samsung, as well as mobile carriers such as AT&T and Verizon;

like Apple (our personal fave), HTC and Samsung, as well as mobile carriers such as AT&T and Verizon; Store fixtures that enable shoppers to find and compare products , such as a Speaker Wall allowing customers to compare speakers by playing music from their own Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices, and a display demonstrating the capabilities of several models of GoPro cameras;

, such as a Speaker Wall allowing customers to compare speakers by playing music from their own Bluetooth-enabled mobile devices, and a display demonstrating the capabilities of several models of GoPro cameras; Technology that makes shopping interesting and playful , like touchscreens and apps that help shoppers understand the benefits of products;

, like touchscreens and apps that help shoppers understand the benefits of products; Helpful, informative Texpert staff, who can answer shoppers' questions about hundreds of products and services, and point customers to the items that meet their specific needs.

"I am very excited about this store, which brings the essence of our new 'RadioShack: Let's Play' branding to the heart of Manhattan, and I am also thrilled about the support and very positive reactions of our neighbors," said Joe Magnacca, chief executive officer of RadioShack Corporation. "Our goal at RadioShack is to make our iconic brand relevant to new segments of the consumer market, while reinforcing our commitment to the strong and loyal base of customers who have known RadioShack for many years. We know that all of these consumers like technology when it makes their lives simpler, but they love technology when it make their lives fun.