Randi Zuckerberg leaves job at Facebook

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
You know it’s bad when your own blood relative skips out on your homegrown business to create a similar brand. Randi Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg’s older sister is leaving her post as Facebook’s Director of Marketing for the last six years to take a leap of faith and start her own endeavor. Randi helped bring traditional media to the social networking world and worked with global media companies to create the Facebook buzz. She also helped to launch Facebook Live, a real-time video streaming channel.

"I have spent my years at Facebook pouring my heart and soul into innovating and pushing the media industry forward by introducing new concepts around live, social, participatory viewing that the media industry has since adopted," said Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg plans to move on from Facebook headquarters and develop her own social media firm that will create strategies for media companies. While she may not be clocking in everyday at the Facebook campus, we can imagine the social media giant will be a major part of all of her future marketing strategies.

"My goal is to launch my own innovative programming and work with media companies to develop their programming in new, and more social ways," said Zuckerberg. "I plan to demonstrate that ANYONE can do groundbreaking media work in the platform."

