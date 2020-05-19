Article
Leadership & Strategy

Renewables and the US: Meeting the demand

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

A new report from the Wind Energy Foundation and David Gardiner and Associates has outlined the need for the US to expand and upgrade its energy transmission lines in order to meet the ever-increasing demand for renewable alternatives.

Many Fortune 500 companies are increasingly turning to renewable energy in the aim of reducing their carbon footprints, cutting costs, and improving their social responsibility in the face of growing pressures from the consumer.

However, whilst this is the case, the infrastructure currently in place in the US is set to cause problems in terms of satisfying this demand.

See also:

The report cites that whilst the Central US region accounts for approximately 88% of the country’s wind technical potential and 56% of the country’s utility-scale solar photovoltaic technical potential, it is set to account for 30% of projected 2050 electricity demand.

“This finding suggests that future transmission is needed to export this electricity from this high-production region to the growing demand outside of this region,” the report reads.

Further, the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), an organisation that represents more than 100 corporations, has set a goal of deploying 60GW of new clean energy capacity in the US by 2025.

With just 9GW of new renewable energy sources having been created 2013, this represents an aim of creating an additional 51GW within the next seven years – something that the US will have to prepare for.

In this sense, transmission planning is set to become a focal point of the US energy market throughout the coming decade, with current plans failing to account for this rapid growth.

EnergyRenewable EnergyUtilitiestransmission
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI