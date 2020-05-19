Report reveals Treatment Centers & Home Healthcare are key within overall continued growth in healthcare

The latest GHX Market Intelligence “By the Numbers” quarterly report looks at distributed sales for both Medical-Surgical and Clinical Laboratory product segments in healthcare.

The report is based on data from the top 20 U.S. healthcare distributors, representing approximately 75 percent of all distributed healthcare sales in the United States. This represents $45B+ invoice dollars and 100M+ invoice lines of distributed sales for Med-Surg and Clin-Lab products and supplies annually.

Data revealed continued growth. Key growth segments included Treatment Centers and Home Healthcare, providing further evidence that healthcare continues to respond to changing market conditions and financial pressures, resulting in the move to provide care outside the traditional brick and mortar hospital setting.

Highlights:

Med-Surg segment

Grew 5 percent year over year in the fourth quarter 2016 and a 3.1 percent current quarter over quarter increase to $9.6B in volume

Parenteral was again the largest major segment at $771M, 8.1 percent of total Med-Surg

Hospital segment experienced quarter over quarter percent increase of 2.8 percent growing from $6.1B in Q3 2016 to $6.3B in Q4 2016

Alternate Sites turned in 5.9 percent growth in 2016, a solid 10.4 percent growth from 2014 to 2016; markets experienced quarter over quarter increases of 3.7 percent from Q3 2016 to Q4 2016

Largest growth segment was Treatment Centers, growing 12.7 percent in 2016; 11.4 percent growing from $371M in Q3 2016 to $413M in Q4 2016

Clin-Lab segment

Grew 12.4 percent year over year to $2.15B in the fourth quarter and a 3.9 percent current quarter over quarter increase

Point-of-Care Testing Reagents/Supplies was the largest major segment with $1.18B or 54.5 percent of total Clin-Lab

Alternate Sites grew 14.3 percent in 2016, representing 23.5 percent growth from 2014 to 2016 and a quarter over quarter percent increase of 4.4 percent growing from $1.48B in Q3 2016 to $1.54B in Q4 2016

Home Healthcare was the largest growth segment at 20.9 percent in 2016 and the largest contributor at $950.1M, 44.1 percent of the total Clin-Lab volume

Hospital was the second largest contributor in volume at $612.2M or 28.4 percent of the total

Read the March issue of Business Review USA & Canada here