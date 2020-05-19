Article
Leadership & Strategy

Report shows that only 5% of Canadian technology firms have a female founder or CEO

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to a new report created by a collaboration of PwC, the MaRS Discovery district and MoveTheDial, the Canadian technology industry is significantly lacking in female leadership.

The research statistics have revealed that only 5% of Canadian technology firms have a female founder, with the same percentage having a female Chief Executive Officer.

See also:

“The report's purpose is to generate awareness of the gender disparity that exists in Canada's technology industry and to challenge our leaders to take action and drive positive change,” says MoveTheDial founder Jodi Kovitz, CEO of AceTech Ontario.

“This is not a choice, it's a social and economic necessity. When we don't have great women leaders, we miss opportunities to collaborate, to bring diverse viewpoints to the table, to address the sector's growing talent gap, and to create technologies that serve the needs of everyone.”

Women only make up 13% of the average leadership team of a Canadian tech company, whilst over half of companies surveyed have no women executives. Further, on average, only 8% of Directors at these firms are women, whilst 73% of Boards have no women present.

"It is not good enough that only 5% of our founders and CEOs are women,” said Chris Dulny, National Technology Sector Leader at PwC Canada. “If we want Canada to be a global technology leader - whether in e-commerce, artificial intelligence or quantum computing - we need to be bringing our full talent pool forward."

The report shows a greater need for Canadian firms to incorporate women into their leadership teams, with Ilse Treurnicht, CEO of MaRS stating that without this, “our innovation ecosystem will remain undifferentiated and subscale, and our economy and our communities will suffer”.

CEOTechnologyLeadership
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI