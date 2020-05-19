REPORT: The US Ranked Number One for Higher Education Globally

According to the Center for World University Rankings, the U.S. is the best place in the world for higher education, with eight out of the top 10 universities being located in America. Harvard University topped the list with an overall score of 100, while Stanford University came in a close second with a score of 99.09. The only two institutions not from the U.S. to make the cut were the University of Cambridge (97.64) and University of Oxford (97.51), both located in the United Kingdom; they took fourth and fifth place respectively.

The list ranked each university based on eight criteria, including quality of education, alumni employment, influence and broad impact. The CWUR is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and claims to be “the only global university ranking that measures the quality of education and training of students as well as the prestige of the faculty members and the quality of the research without relying on surveys and university data submissions.”

