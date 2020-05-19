Article
Leadership & Strategy

Research says: don't bother with Cyber Monday

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Fresh Relevance, a marketing hub for online retailers, has revealed the results of its holiday research show marketers need no longer bother with Cyber Monday, as retailers and customers alike focus on Black Friday promotions far more.

Black Friday bargains begin earlier year-on-year which has contributed to Cyber Monday becoming obsolete. The research shows that online traffic on Black Friday 2016 was at 224 percent of normal levels, and it is expected that traffic will remain at least 10 percent higher than usual at least until Christmas.

Fresh Relevance compiled the data based on billions of page views across its client-base in the UK and US.

CEO of Fresh Relevance, Mike Austin, stated: “It’s amazing to recall that only two years ago, Cyber Monday had more traffic than Black Friday. Yet, now shoppers seem firmly fixated on Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday has faded away. With all the changes in the UK and US this year such as Brexit, the US Presidential election and widely reported squeeze on living standards it is clear that the appetite for a Black Friday deal remains strong.”

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the December issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

Black FridayThanksgivingCyber MondayBrexit
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI