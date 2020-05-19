Research says: don't bother with Cyber Monday

Fresh Relevance, a marketing hub for online retailers, has revealed the results of its holiday research show marketers need no longer bother with Cyber Monday, as retailers and customers alike focus on Black Friday promotions far more.

Black Friday bargains begin earlier year-on-year which has contributed to Cyber Monday becoming obsolete. The research shows that online traffic on Black Friday 2016 was at 224 percent of normal levels, and it is expected that traffic will remain at least 10 percent higher than usual at least until Christmas.

Fresh Relevance compiled the data based on billions of page views across its client-base in the UK and US.

CEO of Fresh Relevance, Mike Austin, stated: “It’s amazing to recall that only two years ago, Cyber Monday had more traffic than Black Friday. Yet, now shoppers seem firmly fixated on Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday has faded away. With all the changes in the UK and US this year such as Brexit, the US Presidential election and widely reported squeeze on living standards it is clear that the appetite for a Black Friday deal remains strong.”

