Article
Leadership & Strategy

Revlon to acquire Elizabeth Arden

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

New York-based cosmetics company Revlon has entered into an agreement to buy Elizabeth Arden for $870 million.

Elizabeth Arden has a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region, and Revlon hopes that the acquisition will aid its own global footprint. The former business has struggled in recent years, as it conducts the majority of its business through retail channels, while Revlon relies upon mainstream relailers and salons.

Both companies have a worldwide presence, and combined sales of $3 billion are predicted. Revlon has stated that it will pay $14 per share for Elizabeth Arden, which is a 50 percent premium on the pre-deal price.

Elizabeth Arden was born in Canada and founded her company in New York, 1910. The entrepreneur is credited with introducing American women to eye makeup, and inventing the concept of the makeover.

The strategic deal is set to close by the end of this year, enabling savings of around $140 million.

According to the BBC, Fabian Garcia, Revlon's Chief Executive, stated: "This acquisition is strategically and financially compelling.

"Combining our brands, talent, and global distribution will give our company a significant presence in all major channels and categories, while accelerating sales growth in existing and new geographic regions."

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

RevlonElizabeth Ardencosmeticsmakeup
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI