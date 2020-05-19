Richard Branson leads keynote speakers at Sage Summit 2016

Richard Branson is set to lead a star-studded selection of keynote speakers at this year's Sage Summit in Chicago.

Branson will be joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, Zooey Deschanel, and The Killers at the world's largest gathering of entrepreneurs and SMEs. Over 15,000 of them will be welcomed by Sage - a world leader in accountancy software - in an event which runs from 25 July to 28 July.

The event is expected to double the capacity of last year's summit in New Orleans, which this year is held at McCormick Place. Sage CEO Stephen Kelly will discuss new tools, technologies, and partnerships during his speech. A donation to a local charity will also be announced, as well as some surprise guests which will include some of Chicago's home-grown heroes.

This is the first year that Sage will offer a series of events aimed at millennials, helping to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs. This builds upon Sage's commitment to providing strong business foundations to younger businesspeople.



Kelly said: “This week, Chicago becomes the hub for the world’s entrepreneurs. This community is the most powerful driver of economic prosperity in the global economy, creating two thirds of all jobs. This week, we celebrate these business builders, and we also seek to support them and inspire them, giving them a voice on the world stage and creating the technology of tomorrow.

"Sage Summit will be like rocket fuel for their businesses and we can’t wait to welcome them to this unforgettable event."

