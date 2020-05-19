Richard Branson in Vancouver to Launch New Virgin Atlantic Route

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Atlantic, landed in Vancouver today to launch the inaugural Vancouver to London, UK route. Announced last year, the Vancouver to London flight provides new opportunities for British Columbians to get to the UK and Europe right in time for the London Olympics.

"It's a hugely exciting year for London with the Queen's Jubilee, World Pride and, with so much else going on, the spotlight is truly on the UK. These latest sale fares are designed to give travelers from Western Canada that little extra reason to visit London in 2012,” said Chris Rossi, Senior VP, North America, Virgin Atlantic Airways.

Branson landed at Vancouver International Airport with UK Olympic Athlete Amy Williams to debut the new service that features flights starting at $424 in economy seating and $674 in premium economy.

Virgin Atlantic promises a comfortable experience for its new passengers with recent upgrades to onboard food service and the brand’s free hours of entertainment, offering cost effective travel from British Columbia

"We are excited to bring the Virgin Atlantic travel experience to the city of Vancouver," said Rossi. "We look forward to connecting this vibrant city and culture with London; the city with the world's focus in 2012."

Economy passengers can look forward to a meal service that features a welcome aboard cocktail as well as a three course meal and drinks, all a part of the flight’s ticket price. Premium Economy, along with its more expensive ticket price, get even more amenities including a separate cabin, wider seats with more legroom and many business class luxuries. Additional Premium Economy features include priority airport checking and boarding, meals served on china and stainless steel cutlery with a choice on wine and after dinner liqueur.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class will take Vancouver passengers to London in the ultimate style with a convertable fully flat bed, complimentary limo service for transporation to the airport and home, a refined meal service and, in preparation for passengers UK arrival, a British tradition: afternoon tea

"We have been working for years to bring this world-class carrier to Vancouver to offer passengers more choice and satisfy the high demand for flights to the U.K., particularly during the busy summer season," said Larry Berg, President and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority. "This new service means more jobs for British Columbians both on and off of YVR's Sea Island home, and increased tourism revenue, particularly given that the U.K. is B.C.'s single greatest source of overseas visitors."