Rogers to expand Edmonton and Calgary data centres

Yesterday Rogers Communications announced the expansion of its data centre business in Western Canada and a new operating unit, Rogers Data Centres. Rogers Data Centres launches today with a newly expanded data centre in Edmonton and confirmed plans to open a Western Canada flagship data centre in Calgary in January 2014.

“Our new data centre offerings in Alberta present a significant growth opportunity in Western Canada’s business-to-business market,” said AJ Byers, President, Rogers Data Centres. “We have experienced strong demand for data centre services in Western Canada, and the two expansions announced today are the core platform allowing us to deliver enhanced data centre, cloud and managed technology services to Alberta’s thriving business community.”

Rogers Data Centres now operates in 14 locations across the country, servicing over 870 small, medium, government and enterprise clients. The expanded Rogers Data Centres Edmonton facility adds approximately 6,000 square feet of newly-constructed raised floor space. Opening in January 2014, the flagship Calgary facility will offer 80,000 square feet of raised space, state-of-the-art and highly efficient cooling systems , world-class security measures, 24/7 support, and will meet Uptime Institute’s Tier III standards.

Earlier this year, Rogers Communications acquired BLACKIRON Data, Pivot Data Centres and Granite Networks to expand its data centre and cloud-based business solutions. The consolidation of these three data centre operations under the Rogers Data Centres umbrella establishes Rogers as a Canadian leader in data centre services.

“In the past year, Rogers Business Solutions has taken significant steps to build and strengthen our position as a leader in data centre services in Canada,” said Terry Canning, SVP Rogers Business Solutions. “Combining data centre services with our extensive fibre network, and full suite of voice and data solutions allows us to enable businesses across the country to innovate and evolve in a dynamic and fast-paced market.”

The Rogers Data Centres expansion in Western Canada builds on a $700 million overall investment by Rogers in Alberta over the next four years announced earlier this year. Rogers Business Solutions is committed to strengthening the economy and communities in the West by driving growth in Alberta enterprise businesses with next generation business solutions, expanded data capacity and managed data and cloud services.

Rogers Business Solutions (RBS), operated by Rogers Communications Partnership, provides Canadian enterprises and partners with highly reliable network and data centre solutions, leveraging fibre, cable and wireless assets to support a range of leading-edge voice, data and networking solutions. Rogers Business Solutions owns and operates a transcontinental network with a 100 percent digital fibre optic backbone and strategic interconnect points to the United States and overseas for seamless cross-border and international coverage, and connects that network to its 14 data centres in 9 cities across the country. With an extensive customer base including commercial, government and financial enterprises, RBS offers scalable business communications services backed by a team of industry leading technical experts.