Rootstock Software hires new VP of Business Development

California-based Rootstock Software, a leader in cloud manufacturing and supply chain applications, has announced that Donna Armstrong will be the new VP of Business Development.

Armstrong was previously VP of Sales at ZAP Business Intelligence and Sage. She boasts more than 30 years of experience in software sales, business consulting, business development, and management.

Her tenure includes the position of General Manager for Microsoft's Small and Midmarket Group in Southern California, leading a $270M business focused on partner development and sales, and services developing Microsoft's ecosystem of partners. She was previously at Great Plains (acquired by Microsoft).

In 2006, Armstrong was a finalist as one of Los Angeles' most influential women.

Armstrong said of Rootstock: "Managers within the software industry are aware of the growth that Rootstock is experiencing. The demands for Cloud ERP, manufacturing-centric software and apps based on Salesforce' Force.com platform are all rising and Rootstock features all three. I'm looking forward to helping Rootstock's future customers take advantage of all that Rootstocks Manufacturing Cloud ERP has to offer them."

Rootstock's CEO, Pat Garrehy, added: "We are being recognized as the industry's most in-depth and broadest Cloud ERP in the Cloud software industry, providing the richest solution for manufacturing and distribution customers. Donna's experience will be a great asset to Rootstock and our customers as we continue to bring Manufacturing Cloud ERP to companies around the globe."

