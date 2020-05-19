Ryerson Announces New Residence Construction

Ryerson University, to meet growing student residence demand, has announced plans for new dorm construction located in downtown Toronto. Creating more than 500 additional living spaces for students, Ryerson’s new construction is developed in collaboration with the MPI Group and designed by IBI Group Architects.

“Ryerson’s outstanding programs attract students from Ontario, across Canada and around the world,” said Sheldon Levy, president of Ryerson University. “Our students have told us that they want more and better housing options closer to campus. This new residence will do just that - adding more than 500 beds, increasing the number of residence spots by 30% - and this is just the first wave of 2,000 new residence spaces that we plan to add by 2020.”

As a part of the public private partnership, MPI Group will cover all construction and development costs while Ryerson will provide student tenants in the new residence as well as student life services.

“This sleek student residence is a great addition to the Ryerson community,” said Julia Hanigsberg, vice president of administration and finance. “Our new residence will build on the strong reputation of Ryerson within the local community, assist with the ongoing transformation of the neighbourhood and help meet the need for more residence space.”

Located five minutes from the heart of Ryerson’s campus, the new building will be located at 186-188 Jarvis Street. The design will reflect core principles of Ryerson’s Master Plan including urban intensification, the promotion of a pedestrian urban environment and design excellence. The proposed construction details a 20+ storey building with an offering of 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom units.

“As an urban university, Ryerson is already well integrated into the fabric of downtown Toronto. The most effective way we can meet the need for student housing near our campus is through intensification and vertical expansion,” said Hanigsberg.

Construction is expected to start by 2014 and be completed by September 2016.