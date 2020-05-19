Samsung and IBM utilising 5G and AI to improve safety

Technology giants Samsung and IBM Cloud have joined forces, leveraging their joint capabilities to provide innovative safety platforms.

Who are IBM Cloud and Samsung?

IBM Cloud - a leading hybrid cloud company, that has over 60 cloud data centers, in 19 countries as well as 18 availability zones, in six regions. IBM Cloud advises, moves, builds and manages cloud solutions for its customers in the public and private sectors. IBM Cloud utilizes innovative technology such as cloud-native APIs, AI, blockchain, IoT, serverless and quantum computing, and consistent functions.

Samsung - Established in 1969, Samsung is a leading multinational technology company that aims to inspire and shape the future with transformative ideas and innovative technology.

In the US nearly 3mn deaths occur each year due to occupational accidents, according to the International Labour Organization. IBM and Samsung have partnered alongside governments and enterprises to help improve the work environments for police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

The software will be built on IBM Cloud and will allow clients to track their workers vitals and other key indicators in real-time. With the help of Samsung's Galaxy watches and Galaxy smartphones managers will be instantly alerted if there are any changes in the key data points, which could indicate the responder is at risk.

Samsung reports that the devices can be customized to withstand intense environments and are currently being piloted by multiple police forces.

"IBM continues to bring leading cloud and AI capabilities with deep industry expertise to our enterprise clients," said Martin Schroeter, senior vice president of global markets, IBM. "Together, IBM and Samsung will use the power of IBM Cloud, 5G, AI and edge computing to enable our clients to leverage these advanced technologies to have greater impact on the way people work, shop and protect their health and families."

