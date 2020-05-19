Article
Leadership & Strategy

Samsung to open South Carolina plant as recent US investment passes $10bn

By Prasun Bose
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Samsung has followed market rival LG in further expanding its operations in the United States.

The South Korean electronics giant looks set to open a home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County, South Carolina at the cost of $380m. 

This comes after LG announced plans in February to spend $250m on a factory in Tennessee.

Samsung began conversations with the authorities in South Carolina as a long as three years ago, with the location selected due to its ‘high-skilled workforce, robust supply chain, transportation infrastructure and commitment to public-private partnerships’. 

The new plant is expected to generate 954 local jobs by 2020, with focus on research and development as well as production.

See also:


“We aspire to be the global leader in premium home appliances,” said Samsung Electronics CEO B.K. Yoon. 

“This new investment will enable Samsung to increase the speed with which we can deliver premium home appliances that reflect the regional preferences of our fastest growing and most important consumer market.”

Over the past 18 months Samsung has invested heavily in the United States, including the notable $8bn purchase of Connecticut-based HARMAN international. 

“Samsung’s investment is great news for South Carolina and the United States, and it is a direct reflection of the fact that America is becoming an even stronger destination for global businesses looking to grow,” said United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. 

“I congratulate Samsung on its expansion in the United States and wish the company success as it starts up its new facility in South Carolina.”

SamsungLGUnited StatesManufacturing
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI