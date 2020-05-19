Article
Leadership & Strategy

Schneider Electric appoints new Canada President

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Global energy specialist Schneider Electric has appointed Susan Uthayakumar as the new President of its Canadian operations.

Uthayakumar is a senior figure at Schneider Electric, having served the company for 13 years, most recently as Vice President of National Sales, Canada. Previous to this, she had held a number of positions including Vice President of Partner Business, Canada; Chief Financial Officer, Canada; Vice President Controller, North America; and Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, North America.

See also:

"Susan is a strong and accomplished leader and an advocate for the customer," said Annette Clayton, CEO and President, North America, and Chief Supply Chain Officer. "She has the vision and proven ability to inspire and connect with our people who strive daily to deliver on the needs of our partners and customers." 

As country President, Uthayakumar will be expected to drive the company’s regional strategy, revenue and growth. She will assume the role on 1 January 2018.

The appointment comes in the same week that the company reached the first milestone in power generation asset installation at its Sustainable Powering of Off-Grid Regions (SPORE) microgrid.

In partnership with ENGIE, Schneider Electric hope that the project that is Southeast Asia’s largest hybrid microgrid will serve as a test and example of local and renewable power generation, providing to remote islands and villages across the region.

Susan UthayakumarSchneider ElectricENGIE
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI