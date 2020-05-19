SEKO Logistics: accelerating its strategic vision

SEKO Logistics, starts 2020 with its largest acquisition to date.

What does this mean for SEKO Logistics?

Following its acquisition of Air-City Inc. - a New York based freight forwarder and cross border e-commerce expert - SEKO logistics will immediately see value from the acquisition when it comes to resources and growth.

The investment in Air-City is the latest made by the company to accelerate its strategic vision, growing its core services including Omni-Channel Logistics, White Glove Services and Value-Added Freight Forwarding. In addition SEKO Logistics will see its global footprint expand.

In addition to accelerating its strategic vision, the acquisition of Air-City will build the companies New York Gateway capabilities, which offers support to international shippers.

In the last few months, SEKO Logistics has also acquired GoodShip International Inc. and Omni-Channel Logistics Australia.

SEE ALSO:

“Air-City will give us immediate depth in the growing westbound airfreight and cross-border ecommerce trade for goods going to China,” said SEKO’s President and CEO, James T. Gagne. “Air-City also gives us strategic air freight volumes and expertise into China as the rising demand for US goods increases along with a rising middle class in China. We have also added strength to our U.S. import services with the all-important ‘Section 321’ and Type 86 entries for e-commerce capabilities that are so critical for cross-border ecommerce into the United States as well as a network of bonded warehouses in the United States. The outstanding Air-City team will not only assist our current clients with expanded and faster value-added forwarding and global ecommerce capabilities, they will also support our award-winning air product team and help our US and international network of strategic partner locations to grow their business faster.”

Who is SEKO Logistics?

SEKO Logistics is a global supply chain and logistics company, founded in 1976. SEKO Logistics provides supply chain solutions to its customers, specialising in transportation, logistics, forwarding and warehousing. The company provides leading innovative and configurable IT solutions, with a goal to provide a seamless flow of information for true supply chain visibility.

Facts and Figures:

Headquarters: Itasca, Illinois, United States

Founded: 1976, Chicago

President and Chief Executive Officer: James Gagne

For more information on business topics in the United States, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief USA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.