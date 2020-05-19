The September issue of Business Chief North America is now live!

Welcome to the September issue of our new North America edition of Business Chief



Our cover feature this month is an interview with Chris Hall, Vice President of Global Information Technology at KEMET Electronics Corporation.



In an extensive discussion, Hall reveals how the company’s aggressive digital transformation has led the business to address ongoing challenges within its digital infrastructure, whilst implementing essential processes in order to remain a market leader.



Increased demands for tools to promote secure networking and collaboration has also filtered into the corporate sphere.



From the development of customer focused apps to promote engagement, to the launch of intricate business applications, we caught up with industry veteran and Chief Executive Officer of Wire Morten Brogger, who details how the company supports the delivery of secure, high quality messaging solutions as it continues to expand across the United States.



Our City Focus this month is San Francisco and we also list the top 10 biggest chain hotels in North America, according to 2017 revenue figures.



Finally, our exclusive digital reports feature interviews with, Epcor Water, Microsoft Canada, Wipro Americas and more.