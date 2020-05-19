Article
Seth Rogen partners with Canopy Growth to launch cannabis firm

By tarvicn vicn
May 19, 2020
The American-Canadian actor, Seth Rogen, and the Canadian screenwriter, Evan Goldberg, have partnered with Canopy Growth Corporation.

The two have partnered with the firm to launch Houseplant, a Toronto-based cannabis firm, along with “other great friends and colleagues” CBC News reported.

“We have been working on this quietly for years and seeing everything come together is a dream come true,” states Rogen.

“We could not be more passionate about this company and are dedicated to doing everything the right way. It is extremely important to us to treat cannabis with the reverence it deserves. What a time!”

Canopy Growth has become a venture partner by acquiring a 25% share in the business, as well as investing working capital.

“We have been getting to know the Houseplant team for quite a while now and continue to be impressed by their understanding of the cannabis consumer, attention to detail, and drive towards their vision,” remarked Mark Zekulin, President and co-CEO of Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth will provide the new firm with facilities, expertise, and infrastructure to aid the growth of cannabis.

"Since inception, the Houseplant team has maintained a strong focus on abiding by the regulations which is why, not due to a lack of opportunity both pre and post legalization, Seth and Evan have not participated in any cannabis related event or promotion in Canada," remarked Houseplant.

