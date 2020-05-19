Seven global American corporations provide relief support to the Bahamas

Following the destruction by Hurricane Dorian in late August 2019 seven American global corporations have shown support, providing finance and emergency supplies to those effected.

Over the last two-week leading global american companies such as, Walt Disney, Mastercard, Starbucks, Amazon, Coca-Cola, UPS and FedEx have committed to providing financial aid and transportation of emergency supplies to the Bahamas following the destruction caused by the category five hurricane that lasted 48 hours. Areas most effected by Hurricane Dorian included Abaco and Grand Bahama.



Walt Disney

Early last week, Walt Disney committed to providing US$1mn to non-profit relief agencies undertaking the recovery and rebuilding efforts, as well as providing supplies of food and basic construction materials.

“The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together.”

Walt Disney will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian and coordinate with relief organization to further provide help and rapid response to affected areas.

Mastercard

Alongside Walt Disney, early last week, Mastercard announced its commitments to donate US$200,000 to the American Red Cross and will partner with other organizations to expand ad delivery.

Additionally, Mastercard alongside its issuing banks will waiver interchange related donations to a variety of charities including: Americares, American Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, International Rescue Committee, Mercy Corps, Save the Children, World Vision and World Food Program USA.

Starbucks

Late last week, global coffee company Starbucks contributed US$50,000 to support the disaster response efforts in the Bahamas, providing food, shelter and relief supplies via American Red Cross. Customers in the Bahamas who wish to donate can do so via the Starbucks app or instore of which US$25,000 will be matched by Starbucks Bahamas and John Bull Group.

Coca-Cola

Via its Foundation last week, Coca-Cola has donated US$400,000 to the Salvation Army for disaster relief efforts in the Bahamas. In addition to its financial donations, Coca-Cola has donated bottles of water, volunteers, power generators and other essential items to community centers, hospitals and local community organizations.

“We are concerned about the communities impacted by Hurricane Dorian,” said Helen Smith Price, president, The Coca-Cola Foundation. “We are using our resources to provide immediate relief and recovery assistance to those impacted by the storm. As a long-time partner of The Salvation Army, we are proud to support their critical relief efforts.”

Amazon

In collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Mercy Corps and Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Foundation, Amazon have mobilized two air flights with tens of thousands of relief items. Customers can make item donations via the company’s new wish list – created by non-profit partners – and can make cash donations direct via the website or Alexa. To date US$15mn has been donated by employees and customers to aid relief efforts.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that continues to come out of the Bahamas following this unprecedented hurricane,” said Dave Clark, Amazon SVP, Worldwide Operations. “Amazon is committed to supporting communities impacted by natural disasters, and we hope our donation deliveries – both Amazon-donated items and items donated by our generous customers – provide needed relief to Bahamians most impacted by this storm and support the extremely difficult work of our trusted non-profit partners. We are continuing to learn more about the disaster and areas where we can help.”

UPS

This week UPS announced its commitments providing US$1mn towards the relief efforts as well as delivering 20 metric tons of emergency supplies provided by UNICEF and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“It’s times like this when we are most grateful and honored to support the relief organizations and first responders helping to save lives and serve communities when they need us most,” said Eduardo Martinez, UPS chief diversity and inclusion officer and president of The UPS Foundation. “These efforts are just the beginning of our commitment to the long-term recovery of the impacted areas.”

FedEx

Alongside UPS, FedEx has teamed up with Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, Team Rubicon and Water Mission to provide US$500,000 worth of lifesaving supplies to hard-hit communities in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

“Many of the people in these hard-hit communities have lost everything and are in desperate need of help. On behalf of the more than 450,000 FedEx team members around the world, we are proud to be able to use our global network to provide these lifesaving resources,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and COO, FedEx Corporation.

