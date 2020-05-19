Article
Seven High-Paying Jobs That Don&#039;t Require A College Degree

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Yahoo reported seven high-paying jobs you can get without a college degree. Close to a third of the adult U.S. population has a college degree. In today’s economy it no longer guarantees a job, as it used to, however graduation from college is generally a prerequisite for many high-paying jobs.

For those who cannot go to college, there are still a bevy of high-paying jobs that only require a high school diploma. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2012 occupational profiles from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to identify the jobs that hold the high salaries and generally do not require anything but a high school education.

While these positions do not require a college degree, very few are accessible to a job seeker directly out of high school. In fact, they require a great deal of on-the-job training, certifications, or years of lower work to move up the ranks.

Some of these jobs have higher compensation because of unfavorable conditions in which the employee must work. Subway workers have to work underground all day and streetcar operators have to keep an extremely flexible schedule.  

7. Subway and Streetcar Operators

Median annual income: $62, 730

Total employed: 8,750

Subway and Streetcar Operators

6. Fashion Designers

Median annual income: $62,860

Total employed: 16,560

Fashion Designers

5. Power Distributors and Dispatchers

Median annual income: $71, 690

Total employed: 11.590

Power Distributors and Dispatchers

4. Detective and Criminal Investigators

Median annual income: $74,300

Total employed: 109,230

Detectives and Criminal Investigators

3. Nuclear Power Reactor Operators

Median annual income: $74,990

Total employed: 7,140

Nuclear Power Reactor Operators

2. Elevator Installer and Repairers

Median annual income: $76,650

Total employed: 19,700

Elevator Installers and Repairers

1.  Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

Median annual income: $114,200

Total employed: 66, 270

Airline Pilots, Copilots and Flight Engineers

