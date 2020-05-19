Shaw looks to shrink workforce as part of its digital efficiency initiative

Leading Canadian telecommunications company, Shaw Communications, has offered 6,500 employees “generous voluntary departure packages” as part of a wider transformational initiative that aims to reinvent the firms operating model.

The changes are largely focused on improving the firm’s customer service operations in order to meet the expectations of both consumers and businesses.

See also:

“Customers want their services from Shaw to be just like everything else in their life - delivered quickly, reliably, and on their terms,” said Jay Mehr, President, Shaw Communications. “But as good as our customer service and operations are today, we see that we have to make some significant changes to serve customers the way they expect to be served in 2018 and beyond.”

With this in mind, the company is looking to improve the firm’s efficiency, enabling Canadians to connect to the world around them more effectively than ever before, largely by introducing focus advanced, easy-to-use online and smartphone apps.

“Our agents in contact centres and our technicians will still be able to deal with more complex questions and situations, but we are committed to listening better to our customers and changing our operating model to better suit their preferences for service when they want and how they want it,” Mehr said.

With Shaw looking to digitise its operations in this way, the voluntary departure packages are being offered in the aim of reducing the size of the workforce whilst not penalising the company’s employees.