Article
Leadership & Strategy

SiriusXM acquire Pandora Media for US$3.5bn

By erptre fusion
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
SiriusXM announced on 24 September that it has bought Pandora Media for US$3.5bn in an all-stock transaction
 
With an expected combined 2018 revenue of $7bn, this deal has created the largest audio entertainment company in the world, according to SiriusXM’s press release.
 
The press release states that the strategic transaction expands “SiriusXM’s position as the leader in subscription radio” by adding the largest audio streaming platform in the US to its portfolio.
 
Jim Meyer, CEO of SiriusXM, said:
 
“We believe there are significant opportunities to create value for both companies’ stockholders by combining our complementary businesses”.
 
The combined efforts of the two companies will drive long-term growth by maintaining and strengthening the Pandora brand, continuing to invest in content and innovation, exploring “expanded monetized opportunities”, and by capitalizing on their enormous combined user bases.
 
See more:
 
 
SiriusXM boasts 36mn subscribers along with over 23mn annual trial listeners, while Pandora has over 70mn active users on a monthly basis.
 
Pandora’s CEO Roger Lynch said:
 
“The powerful combination of SiriusXM’s content, position in the car, and premium subscription products, along with the biggest audio streaming service in the U.S., will create the world’s largest audio entertainment company”.
 
“This transaction will deliver significant value to our stockholders and will allow them to participate in upside, given SiriusXM’s strong brand, financial resources and track record delivering results”.
Mergers and acquisitionsSiriusXMPandora Mediabroadcasting
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI