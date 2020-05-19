Article
Leadership & Strategy

Six Flags denies Saudi expansion

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Following on from yesterday's news that the CEO of Six Flags announced on television his intention to take the company to Saudi Arabia, the claim has been denied. 

Despite John Duffey's public statement, a Six Flags spokesperson has said that it is not planning a park in the nation, due to Dubai Parks and Resorts's exclusive deal with the entire GCC.

According to The National, the spokesperson said: “The only Middle East market where an agreement currently exists to open a Six Flags park is in Dubai and no agreement has been reached to open any parks elsewhere in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

“In fact, we have an exclusive partnership in the GCC, including Saudi Arabia, with Dubai Parks and Resorts."

Six Flags will be opening a park at the Dubai Parks & Resorts site, as agreed in April 2014, by the end of 2019.

 

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

theme parksSix FlagsDubai Parks & ResortsDubai
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI