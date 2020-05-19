Six Flags denies Saudi expansion

Following on from yesterday's news that the CEO of Six Flags announced on television his intention to take the company to Saudi Arabia, the claim has been denied.

Despite John Duffey's public statement, a Six Flags spokesperson has said that it is not planning a park in the nation, due to Dubai Parks and Resorts's exclusive deal with the entire GCC.

According to The National, the spokesperson said: “The only Middle East market where an agreement currently exists to open a Six Flags park is in Dubai and no agreement has been reached to open any parks elsewhere in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

“In fact, we have an exclusive partnership in the GCC, including Saudi Arabia, with Dubai Parks and Resorts."

Six Flags will be opening a park at the Dubai Parks & Resorts site, as agreed in April 2014, by the end of 2019.

