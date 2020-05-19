Skip the Dishes enters operations agreement with Grubhub

The Winnipeg-based delivery firm, Skip the Dishes, has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Grubhub.

The deal will see Skip the Dishes transition its operations in the US to Grubhub, CBC News reported.

The business is currently present in six markets across the US – Omaha in Nebraska, St Louis in Missouri, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus in Ohio, and Buffalo in New York.

“Skip has entered into an agreement to transition the operations of our six markets in the United States to Grubhub,” a spokesperson for Skip the Dishes stated, according to 7 Eyewitness News.

“Our focus is on building our business and brand at home in Canada and fueling international food delivery as part of the Just Eat Group.”

“We will continue to update our partners and customers as we get closer to completing this transition.”

Skip the Dishes has partnered with 12,00 restaurants across Canada, with 600 based in Manitoba alone.