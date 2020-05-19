Article
Leadership & Strategy

Small Business Planning for the Unknown

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

You've done your due diligence, you've researched the situation, and still, the “what if…” happens. What do you do if you make the wrong choice for your business? Leading small and mid-sized business insurer RSA offers advice on managing your risks and avoiding the unexpected:

• Have Plan A, B, C and D: It's important to have options and to think through all possible scenarios. What happens if the technology you invest in is the wrong one for your company? It's advisable to reach out to as many trusted advisors as you can, including your insurance broker, to get diverse points of view before you make the final decision.

• Talk to your employees: They're the ones on the front lines who can identify potential issues, and more importantly solutions, early.

 

• Include “what if” clauses in contracts with vendors and agree to contingency plans up front. What happens if a crucial shipment is delayed? What would you do if a key supplier has a large fire and is unable to supply you with stock or equipment that you need to run your business? Developing contingency plans before the problem occurs ensures that everyone knows their role and can work solving the issue.

• Building strong relationships with vendors and building in the right amount of process will help things run smoothly. Understanding your vendors can help you get to the front of the line during times of crisis or may even help you avoid a potential crisis.

• Ensure you've got the right insurance coverage for your business: Making sure you have business interruption insurance can protect your business so that you will be put back in the same financial position that you would have been had that “what if” been a “no worry”. A knowledgeable insurance broker can help you determine the best coverage for your business.

More information is available online at www.rsagroup.ca.

-- News Canada

 

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review Canada

business operationssmall businesstips and advicebusiness planning
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI