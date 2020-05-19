Article
Leadership & Strategy

Smart cities, tailored services: Powering the People discusses the future of energy

By Cinch Translations
May 19, 2020
From alternative sources to changes in usage, it’s no secret that the energy industry is changing rapidly—but what can the industry expect in the future? To answer that from a variety of views, the Institute for Electric Innovation (IEI) hosted its sixth annual Powering the People event today to highlight various perspectives on the future of the industry.

According to a report from IEI, the event will feature discussions on timely topics facing the industry like the evolution of the power grid, initiatives and technical advancements to build smart cities, and new methodologies to tailor services and products to the changing needs of today’s consumers.

"Powering the People provides a platform for participants to learn about and discuss the main issues impacting the electric power industry's transformation," said Lisa Wood, Edison Foundation Vice President and IEI Executive Director. "This year, we have several great conversations on the evolving distributed and digital power grid, smart city initiatives, and the move toward individualized customer services. The future is an expansive electrified economy as limitless as the imagination. It will offer choices to customers, entrepreneurs and our industry. But the challenge of integrating these changes, while also maintaining a reliable and affordable supply of electricity, will require serious dialogue among all stakeholders."

The event leads up to trend-focused keynote speeches from Public Service Enterprise Group Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo and Arizona Corporation Commissioner Bob Stump.

