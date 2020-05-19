Smith ramps up optimization and procurement strategy transformation with new CFO

Global electronics distributor, Smith, is continuing on its transformation and optimisation journey toward operational excellence. The Texas-based company has appointed Sean Evans as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as it continues to develop its global network.

In his new role, Evans will oversee Smith’s global finance, accounting, tax, treasury, and credit activities, as well as working alongside the company’s senior management team to ensure best practice. In addition, Evans will work towards the growth of the number of services, solutions and procurement strategies that Smith currently offers its clients in 16 cities worldwide.

Smith, founded in 1984, provides procurement, logistical and distribution services of electronics components to a global network of clients. The company reported global sales of US$1.66bn in 2018, conducting business in 50 different languages, and has a strong presence in the Canadian market.

“There are so many new and interesting projects happening at Smith right now, and our accounting and finance teams play a major role in many of them,” said Evans, describing the new strategies he intends to bring to his role. “Optimizing communication and interaction across departments is the key to successfully executing these projects and extending Smith’s fundamental solutions to customers around the world.”

“Sean’s thorough understanding of Smith’s business practices and his expert knowledge of finance and risk management give him the stability to lead the company’s financial activities,” said Matt Hartzell, Smith’s Chief Administrative Officer. “As Smith continues to grow, we are excited to see how Sean’s efforts in the finance department will carry across to the rest of the company.”



