SNC-Lavalin Headquarters Searched by the RCMP

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
SNC-Lavalin headquarters are being searched today under a warrant by the RCMP. Speculated to be a part of an investigation that resulted in CEO Pierre Duhaime’s resignation last month, SNC-Lavalin explains the search is being operated with the company’s full cooperation.

“SNC-Lavalin confirms that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is executing a search warrant at its head office at 455 René-Lévesque Blvd West. The warrant relates to an investigation of certain individuals who are not or are no longer employed by the Company. As previously stated, the Company is cooperating fully with all investigations regarding this or any other matters, and intends to respond to all requests from the authorities. Because the investigation is currently ongoing, SNC-Lavalin is not able to comment further at the moment,” said SNC-Lavalin in an official statement.

 

SNC-Lavalin has been in turmoil recently over the company’s findings from its voluntary independent review. Conducted in early 2012, SNC-Lavalin investigated payments made, totalling $56 million, under agreements that were entered into improperly. Shortly after the company investigation’s results were announced, former CEO Pierre Duhaime resigned from his post. SNC-Lavalin immediately appointed Ian A. Bourne as Interim CEO while the company searches for Duhaime’s successor. Due to this scandal, the company is revising its code of ethics and is conducting a review of its Whistleblower Policy.

SNC-Lavalin is a leading engineering and construction firm worldwide. SNC-Lavalin’s services include engineering, procurement, construction and related technical services. 

