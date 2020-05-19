So Fresh and So Clean: Hex Performance Products in Canada

Do you need to do some spring cleaning? If so, you’re in luck—Hex Performance cleaning products will be coming to a store near you this April. Whether your personal needs center on gear wash for athletic equipment or laundry detergent for various fitness fabrics, you’ll be able to find Hex at Canadian Tire.

About Hex Products

Originating from the Baltimore area, Hex has recently signed deals that will see their line of cleaning products being placed on shelves in almost 2,000 stores—quite an impressive increase from the 100 stores that currently offer Hex.

Though manufactured and packaged in Baltimore, Hex accepted feedback from a variety of national retailers, before making the decision to widely expand their products. For example, some of the company’s products were recently redesigned, such as a laundry bag that now offers a bottom-spouted version for easier pouring.

Furthermore, new detergent options will be available once Hex officially hits the Canadian market. Specifically, new fragrances will be made accessible for purchase, as well as benefits that include anti-static properties. The overall goal with this new expansion is to have a detergent for high-tech fabrics that may not be readily obtainable. After all, there are clothing items that shouldn’t be washed with everyday fabric softeners or dryer sheets.

Growth in the Canadian Market

Drew Westervelt, the chief operating officer and co-founder of Hex, has high hopes for this expansion, particularly when the products come to the Canadian market. Not only will the products be offered nationwide in Canada, but Westervelt is hoping to appeal to the large sporting market throughout the country, including athletes who participate in hockey and lacrosse.

