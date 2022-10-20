SolarWinds 101 – CEO profile, cyber hack, new AI & ML SaaS

What is SolarWinds?

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful IT management software that has helped clients with digital transformations for more than 20 years. Originally founded in Tulsa, the organisation has grown significantly and now boasts more than 2,300 employees (or Solarians as they like to call them) across 20 global offices with a HQ in Austin.

I thought I had heard of SolarWinds, are they famous?

You could say infamous. SolarWinds were involved in one of the biggest cyber security breaches or hacks, ever. It even has a name – Sunburst. Having said that, SolarWind was not hacked itself.

Come again?

Now pay attention – this was what is known as a supply chain attack. SolarWinds provided its Orion software to more than 30,000 organisations, both public and private. Hackers attacked one of those organisations as a back-door way of infiltrating SolarWinds system during a software upgrade. Once the malware spread, then it had the potential to impact not only those 30,000 organisations but their partners and ecosystem, too.

In the end, the attack ‘only’ affected an estimated 100 organisations, but they included Microsoft and eight federal agencies, including the US Treasury Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the US Department of State, the US Department of Energy, and the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Sounds damaging for SolarWinds, who did this?

Well that depends on who you believe. President Trump said it was Chinese hackers, possible state-sanctioned. President Biden then said it was Russia. Microsoft said it was a group known as Nobelium, but we dare not Google them in case they get angry.

Microsoft usually seem pretty reasonable to me…

We mean Nobelium. If they can pull off an attack like this, then nobody is safe, not even Business Chief.

So I imagine SolarWinds’ reputation was destroyed by this attack?

Hardly. SolarWinds has more than 300,000 customers in 192 countries, including 498 of the Fortune 500. Their slogan is catchy too – We’re Geekbuilt.