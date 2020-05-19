Sony offering identity theft protection after security breach

Gamers are still in the dark and Sony PlayStation Network account holders are still worried about third parties getting a hold of their credit card information. Sony has somewhat stepped up to the plate and is now offering free identity theft protection to its affected customers – all 100 million of them. The network links gamers around the globe in live play as well as serving Sony’s Qriocity movie and music series.

According to an article on ABC News, Sony says the ID theft protection will be free for 12 months after enrolling into the program. Account holders should expect an email in the next few days with instructions on how to enroll in the AllClear ID Plus program by Debix Inc. Customers will have until June 18 to sign up for the program.

The article also says that those who enroll will receive monthly status reports and sounds an alarm if the program detects their personal information is being misused. The program includes an insurance policy that provides up to $1 million in relief for covered costs for a year after an identity theft incident.

Sony is also luring in its current customers by offering a “welcome back” program that includes complimentary entertainment downloads and a 30-day membership to its PlayStation Plus premium service as a sort of damage control.