Speaker update: TECH LIVE LONDON welcomes Salesforce, VIAVI

Paul Gowans of VIAVI Solutions shares his 30 years of experience at tech event

Paul Gowans is Global Director Regional & Channel Marketing, VIAVI Solutions . VIAVI empowers Service Providers and IT organisations to manage the network lifecycle for complex 5G and fibre networks.

Gowans is an experienced business and marketing professional with more than 30 years in telco, mobile and IP. A familiar face at leading industry events, Gowans has discussed 5G, mobile, analytics, monetisation and automation at TMW, 5G World and World Broadband Forum.

He has been a guest lecturer at Edinburgh University Business School’s MBA Class and says he is obsessed with delivering customer solutions and exceeding expectations.

Organised by BizClik Media Group , publishers of Technology Magazine , AI Magazine , Cyber Magazine and Business Chief , this latest event follows the highly successful inaugural Technology & AI LIVE event last September.

More than 80 speakers – from senior thought leaders to technology leaders – from the world’s largest companies and most innovative start-ups will take to the multiple stages next week, delivering everything from inspiring keynotes and lively roundtables to fireside discussions and Q&A sessions.

Set across four zones – Technology & AI LIVE, Cloud & 5G LIVE, Cyber LIVE and March8 LIVE – sessions will cover a wide range of technology-focused topics, from digital infrastructure, data and analytics, and the future of cyber, to women in STEM, the metaverse and educating future generations.

“TECH LIVE LONDON is an international gathering of some of the greatest minds and leaders in technology, AI, cyber, cloud and 5G,” says Scott Birch , host of the event and Chief Content Officer of BizClik Media Group .

“It’s great to add speakers of the calibre of Tara and Paul to our already impressive line-up, and I can’t wait to hear their insights.”