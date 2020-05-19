Spireon wins 'most innovative company' at Best In Biz Awards

Irvine, California-based vehicle intelligence company, Spireon placed first this year at the Best In Biz Awards, bringing home the gold medal for Most Innovative Company of 2018. The company specializes in providing vehicle logistics insights to nearly 4mn subscribers across the North America region.

Reflecting on the recognition shown to the company for its continued advancement in the field of telematics solutions for auto dealers, lenders, transportation companies, commercial fleets and consumers, CEO Kevin Weiss said: "Our customers depend on Spireon solutions to run their businesses, and we take that responsibility very seriously.

We continue to invest significant resources into research and development to deliver products that are not only pushing the industry norm, but also easy to use, with tangible ROI”, Weiss continued. “This recognition by the Best in Biz Awards is a great testament to the talented, dedicated people driving innovation at Spireon."

According to a press release, in 2018, Spireon increased its device shipments to franchise dealers by 65 percent in the first half of 2018 over the same period in 2017. Spireon also partnered with four of the top 10 dealer groups in the country, grew FleetLocate device shipments to SMB customers by 45 percent and surpassed 200,000 trailer subscribers.

In 2018, Spireon introduced several new products to its range of telemetric and logistics solutions. Kahu, a digital analytics product allowing auto dealers to track test drive results, inventory, dealer sales and other metrics; FleetLocate provides mass vehicle tracking and driver management services; and GoldStar has become the market leading product for GPS-based vehicle risk management, including the auto sales industry’s first nationwide impounded vehicle record in a consumer and dealer app.

According to the Global Mobile Resource Management report released this year by Market Research Explore, Spireon is expected to go into 2019 as a market leading MRM player. In October, the firm was acquired by Greenbriar Equity Group, a move about which Weiss expressed excitement. “Greenbriar’s extensive knowledge and relationships in our industry, along with its financial strength, make it an ideal partner to open new opportunities that will help us reach the next level of growth”, he said in a report by Transport Topics.