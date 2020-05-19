The coffee giant has recalled 2.8 metal drinking straws due to the risk of injury.

Starbucks released the straws in packs of three

Starbucks recalling 2.8 million metal straws, including more than 301,000 in Canada

Starbucks is recalling about 2.8 million metal drinking straws, including 301,261 sold in Canada, due to a risk the rigid straw could poke children in the mouth and cause an injury.

Consumers are being advised not to let children handle or use the straws.

"The stainless steel straws may pose an injury hazard for young children using them while simultaneously engaged in activities, such as running or jumping," Health Canada said.

The recalled straws were sold in packs of three, and in combination with two sizes of stainless steel beverage cups. (Health Canada)

The federal government department said it has not received any reports of consumer incidents or injuries related to the use of this product but said Starbucks Coffee Canada, Inc. has received one report of injury to a child's mouth.

In the United States, Starbucks has received three reports of mouth lacerations to young children while drinking.

The reusable straws were sold in Starbucks outlets and online between June 2012 and June 2016 either in packs of three or in combination with stainless steel drinking cups in two sizes, including:

Grande, which are approximately 24 centimetres in length and 0.76 centimetres in diameter for 473-millilitre sized cups;

Venti, which are approximately 26.4 centimetres in length and 0.76 centimetres in diameter for 710-millilitre sized cups.

Canadian consumers are being told to immediately take the stainless steel straws away from children, or dispose of the product in the household garbage.